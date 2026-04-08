Situation in Middle East moving toward new development: Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Tuesday said that the situation in the Middle East is moving beyond a very sensitive phase and is now heading toward a new development.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Iranian ambassador said that so far, we have passed through a delicate and sensitive stage.

He added that in the next phase, instead of harsh statements and unnecessary remarks, efforts should be made to promote mutual respect and cordial relations, and further developments should be awaited.

Earlier, Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam had also said in another post that Pakistan’s positive and constructive efforts to end the war are entering an important phase.

