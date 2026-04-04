Bilawal calls for unity amid Middle East tensions, urges relief for public

GHARI KHUDA BAKHSH (Dunya News) - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has called on political forces to set aside differences and work together in light of challenges arising from tensions in the Middle East.

Addressing a gathering on the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said the region is facing a war-like situation and condemned what he termed an “illegal war” against Iran, also referring to the reported martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Bilawal Bhutto said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is impacting Pakistan as well, adding that both the federal and Sindh governments are making efforts to provide relief within available resources. He emphasized that inflation has become unbearable for the common man and proposed targeted subsidies to support low-income groups.

He highlighted the role of the Benazir Income Support Programme in assisting vulnerable segments of society, stating that it can play a crucial role in providing relief during difficult economic conditions.

Referring to rising inflation since March, he said the government must not leave the public alone in tough times and should take concrete steps to ease financial burdens. He also mentioned that the Sindh government has decided to provide subsidies to farmers and motorcycle users.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear program, initiated under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, has ensured the country’s security and deterrence, preventing external aggression. He praised Bhutto’s leadership and diplomatic vision, particularly referencing the historic Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference held in Lahore.

He further stressed the need for unity among Muslim countries and said leadership like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is essential for global Muslim solidarity. He also appreciated efforts by the President and participation of provincial leadership in high-level consultations, calling for continued cooperation to tackle national challenges.

Bilawal concluded that only through national unity and political harmony can Pakistan overcome economic difficulties and move toward stability and progress.