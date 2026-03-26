PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan's mediation efforts amid Mideast crisis in meeting with Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting de-escalation and regional stability during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong.

The discussion focused on the evolving situation in the Middle East, where Pakistan has recently played an active diplomatic role alongside Turkey and Egypt. Officials say these coordinated efforts contributed to securing a temporary pause in potential US strikes on Iranian energy and power infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the foreign secretary were also present at the meeting.

During the talks, the prime minister appreciated China’s continued economic support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase II, particularly in agriculture, industrial cooperation, and key infrastructure projects.

He also congratulated Chinese leadership on the successful conclusion of the “Two Sessions” in Beijing and thanked President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for their Pakistan Day greetings.

Ambassador Jiang praised Pakistan’s economic resilience and reform efforts, while reaffirming China’s continued support, especially in trade and investment. Both sides expressed satisfaction over ongoing engagements and agreed to enhance high-level exchanges as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the importance of continued close coordination on issues of mutual interest and reiterated the strength of the long-standing Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

Separately, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan is ready to host talks between the United States and Iran, offering Islamabad as a potential venue for dialogue aimed at resolving ongoing tensions

