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LHC moved over Rs200 per litre hike in high-octane price

LHC moved over Rs200 per litre hike in high-octane price
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Summary A petition in Lahore High Court challenges Rs200 per litre hike in high-octane price, calling it unjustified and warning of inflation, seeking review of pricing formula and taxes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the notification of a Rs200 per litre increase in high-octane fuel prices.

The miscellaneous application names the Federal Government of Pakistan and OGRA as respondents.

It argues that the levy on high-octane fuel used in luxury vehicles has been increased from Rs100 to Rs300 per litre.

The petitioner stated that the price hike does not align with international market trends and warned that the increase would trigger a new wave of inflation.

The plea requested the court to seek details of the petroleum pricing formula and taxes, and to direct the government to stop further arbitrary increases in fuel prices.

 

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