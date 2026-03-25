PM Shehbaz urges immediate end to hostilities in call with Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, appreciating the ‘Kingdom’s restraint’ and calling for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to normalcy amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier strongly condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity and full support for the Kingdom and its people during this challenging time.

During conversation premier also appreciated the Saudi leadership for the ‘restraint’ in the ongoing crisis and assured that Pakistan would continue to stand by Saudi Arabia.

“While appreciating the leadership of the Kingdom for demonstrating remarkable restraint in the current crisis, the prime minister reassured His Royal Highness that Pakistan would always stand by the Kingdom and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia, just as they had always supported Pakistan, through thick and thin,” the PMO stated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, urging all parties to end hostilities and restore stability in the region. He further called for unity and harmony within the Muslim Ummah, stressing that collective efforts are needed more than ever.

During the conversation, the prime minister briefed the Crown Prince on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach to various stakeholders, aimed at promoting dialogue and resolving differences through peaceful means.

“The crown prince deeply appreciated Pakistan’s peace efforts. Both leaders agreed to maintain their close coordination between the two countries, at all levels,” the PMO said.

In a separate post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he also conveyed Eidul Fitr greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the royal family, and the people of Saudi Arabia. He reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of attacks on the Kingdom and emphasized the importance of unity within the Ummah.

Spoke with my dear brother His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to convey warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Royal Family and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.



I reiterated… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 25, 2026

The conversation comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following military exchanges involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Pakistan has offered to facilitate dialogue between the parties and has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, in coordination with countries like Turkey and Egypt, to promote regional stability.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to host talks between the US and Iran to help achieve a comprehensive and peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

