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Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi in jail, discusses health and ongoing cases

Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi in jail, discusses health and ongoing cases
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Summary Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail after Eid, discussing his eye treatment, upcoming procedure, ongoing legal cases, and telephonic Eid conversation with children

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was allowed to meet his wife, Bushra Bibi, in Adiala Jail, where the couple discussed his health and ongoing legal cases.

Sources stated that the meeting took place in the jail’s conference room and lasted 25 minutes. The discussion included updates on Imran Khan’s recent eye treatment and plans for his third eye procedure.

The couple also spoke about Imran Khan’s Eid telephonic conversation with his children and other family matters. This meeting occurred after Eid-ul-Fitr, providing Bushra Bibi an opportunity to check on her husband’s well-being and ongoing court matters.

 

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