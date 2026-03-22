Nation celebrates Pakistan Day amid austerity due to Gulf war

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The nation is set to celebrate Pakistan Day on Monday (today) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Also Read: Banks to close nationwide on March 23 for Pakistan Day

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

SINDH GOVERNOR, CM VISIT QUAID'S MAUSOLEUM

Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid their respects at Mazar-e-Quaid. Members of the Sindh cabinet were also present with the Chief Minister.

They laid flowers at the grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fateha.

Later, they recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book.

CAHNGE OF GUARD CEREMONY AT MAZAR-E-IQBAL

A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of Pakistan Day. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented an impressive march-past.

The Pakistan Air Force took over the security responsibilities of Mazar-e-Iqbal, which were previously handled by the Sutlej Rangers.

Air Vice Marshal Shahid Afzal, Air Officer Commanding of PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek, was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid a floral wreath, and offered Fateha at the grave.

Later, he recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

SPECIAL SONG RELEASED

Meanwhile, ISPR has released a special national song 'Meri Mitti Meri Jaan, Pakistan Zindabad' in connection with Pakistan Day.

The national song carries a strong message of patriotism and national unity in relation to Pakistan Day.

ARMED FORCES' PARADE CANCELLED

It may be recalled that President Asif Ali Zardari cancelled parade by the armed forces in view of the Gulf oil crisis and austerity measures, on PM’s advice.

A post on the President’s X account said: “President Asif Ali Zardari approves summary to cancel Pakistan Day parade and related events on March 23, 2026, in view of the Gulf oil crisis and austerity measures, on PM’s advice. Investiture ceremony has been rescheduled to 28 April.”

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on March 17 stated that in the backdrop of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the consequent austerity measures announced by the government, it was decided that the Pakistan Day parade and associated ceremonial events shall not be held on March 23.