PM reaffirms Pakistan's steadfast solidarity with Turkiye, Gulf countries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with Turkiye as well as with other brotherly Gulf countries, and conveyed readiness to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue.

In a post on X, he said, “Spoke with my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Türkiye, this evening and conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him, his family, and the brotherly people of Türkiye.”

“During our most cordial exchange, we discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. I strongly condemned the attacks on our brotherly country Turkiye as well as other brotherly countries in the region. We urged maximum restraint and stressed upon the need for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

The Prime Minister said, “We also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and I acknowledged Türkiye’s constructive role in supporting peace efforts, between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly its contribution towards the recent temporary ceasefire during Eid days.”

“We also expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum in our bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest,” he added.

