Pakistan awaits Eid decision as Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for Shawwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has convened its crucial meeting to sight the Shawwal 1447 AH crescent, a decision that will determine the date of Eidul Fitr across the country.

The session is being held on Thursday, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan, amid heightened anticipation nationwide.

The meeting is being presided over by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad at the Kohsar Block of the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad. Key officials, including representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, are also in attendance to provide technical input regarding visibility conditions.

Shawwal moon sighting

Alongside the central session in Islamabad, zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees are holding parallel meetings in major cities, collecting testimonies from across the country. The central body will evaluate all received evidence before issuing the final announcement on the commencement of Shawwal.

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Scientific forecasts, however, suggest a low probability of moon sighting. The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission has indicated that the Shawwal crescent is unlikely to be visible in Pakistan on Thursday evening, hinting at the possibility of Ramadan completing 30 days.

Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

Developments across the region have added context to Pakistan’s decision-making process. In Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed a day earlier that the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom. As a result, Eidul Fitr will be observed there on Friday after completing 30 days of fasting.

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar among others have officially announced Friday, March 20, as the first day of Eidul Fitr. Authorities in both countries held moon sighting meetings but declared that the crescent was not visible, aligning with the broader regional trend.

In contrast, Afghanistan has already begun Eid celebrations after reports of moon sighting emerged on Wednesday evening. According to Afghan media, the country’s Supreme Court of Afghanistan confirmed that multiple witnesses from Farah, Helmand, and Ghor provinces testified to seeing the Shawwal crescent, and their accounts were formally accepted.