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Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on March 21 as Shawwal moon not sighted

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on March 21 as Shawwal moon not sighted
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Summary Pakistan confirms Eidul Fitr on Saturday after Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, led by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, announces Shawwal moon was not sighted.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has officially announced that Eidul Fitr will be observed on Saturday after the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country on Thursday evening.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, ending nationwide anticipation over the festival’s date.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad confirmed that no credible testimonies of moon sighting were received from any part of the country. As a result, the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, and the first day of Shawwal 1447 AH will fall on Saturday.

The meeting was held at the Kohsar Block of the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad, with participation from religious scholars, meteorological experts, and officials from relevant departments. Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees convened simultaneously in various cities, collecting and reviewing reports before forwarding them to the central body.

Despite extensive efforts, including scrutiny of eyewitness accounts and technical assessments, the committee concluded that the crescent moon was not visible. The decision was reached unanimously after evaluating all available evidence.

Punjab announces three Eidul Fitr holidays with extended break

The outcome aligned with earlier projections by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, which had indicated a low likelihood of moon sighting due to astronomical conditions. Officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department also briefed the committee on visibility parameters, supporting the conclusion.

Pakistan’s announcement brings it in line with several countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, all of which had earlier declared that Eidul Fitr would be observed on Friday following the non-sighting of the moon.

However, Afghanistan marked Eidul Fitr on Thursday after its authorities accepted testimonies of moon sighting from multiple provinces, highlighting differing practices in moon sighting across the region.

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