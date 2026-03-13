PML-N leader Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Sindh Governor

Summary Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Governor of Sindh in Karachi ceremony attended by political leaders after his appointment was approved by President Asif Ali Zardari.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nihal Hashmi has officially assumed office as the Governor of Sindh after taking the oath during a formal ceremony in Karachi.

The oath was administered by the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, marking the start of Hashmi’s tenure as the constitutional head of the province. The ceremony drew a large number of political leaders, government officials and dignitaries from across the province.

Among those present was Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, who congratulated Hashmi after the oath-taking ceremony and expressed best wishes for his new responsibilities. Senior provincial officials and representatives of various political parties also attended the event.

The ceremony was attended by Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, and Senator Waqar Mehdi. Their presence highlighted the political significance of the appointment and the broad representation of the provincial leadership at the event.

Senior officials from the security and administrative apparatus were also present. Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Azad Khan attended the ceremony alongside federal spokesperson Raja Ansari and political figure Ali Akbar Gujjar. Leaders and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, along with prominent personalities from political and social circles, were also in attendance.

Hashmi’s appointment as Governor of Sindh had earlier been formally approved by Asif Ali Zardari, the President of Pakistan. The approval came after the president signed a summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recommending Hashmi for the post.

Following the confirmation of the appointment, Hashmi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated him on assuming the role and conveyed his best wishes as he began his duties as governor.

The political leadership across party lines also acknowledged the appointment. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, extended his congratulations to Hashmi on being appointed Governor of Sindh.

Hashmi is regarded as a long-time member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and has remained active in national politics for decades. His appointment places him at the centre of provincial constitutional affairs, where the governor serves as the federal government’s representative in the province and performs a range of ceremonial and administrative duties under Pakistan’s parliamentary framework.

The oath-taking ceremony in Karachi marked the formal transition into office, attended by representatives of government institutions, political parties and civil society figures.