Ishaq Dar, Chinese FM Wang Yi discuss regional situation

Summary The two leaders stressed the importance of de-escalation and emphasized the need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and broader global developments.

According to sources, Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Chinese foreign minister and shared Pakistan’s perspective and underscored the urgent need to ease tensions in the Middle East and the wider region.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and stability in the region.

The two leaders stressed the importance of de-escalation and emphasized the need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Both sides also reaffirmed the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, reiterated their shared commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation, and agreed to remain in close contact.
 

