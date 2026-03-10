President Zardari congratulates Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei

Summary President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on becoming Iran’s Supreme Leader, reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with Tehran.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm felicitations to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on his appointment as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, expressing hope that his leadership would contribute to stability and improved conditions across the region.

In a message released on Tuesday, the Pakistani president conveyed his best wishes to the newly appointed leader while also offering condolences on the martyrdom of his father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, whose death has drawn tributes from across the Muslim world.

President Zardari described the passing of the senior Iranian leader as a profound loss, noting that the news had resonated deeply across the region.

President Zardari noted that the region is currently experiencing serious tensions and conflict, and expressed optimism that the situation would stabilise under the new leadership in Tehran. He said Pakistan looked forward to an improvement in regional conditions and renewed prospects for peace and security for the people of the region.

He expressed hope that the transition in Iran’s leadership would contribute to easing tensions and fostering an environment that promotes peace and stability. According to the president, the people of the region are looking for improved conditions and opportunities for progress after a period marked by geopolitical strain.

The president’s message formed part of a series of official communications from Islamabad acknowledging the transition of leadership in Iran and reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding diplomatic engagement with its neighbour.

PM Shehbaz congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran Supreme Leader

Also today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a formal letter to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, congratulating him on assuming what he described as the “onerous responsibility” of serving as Iran’s Supreme Leader.

In his message, the prime minister reiterated the deepest condolences and prayers of the people of Pakistan for the brotherly people of Iran and the wider Muslim Ummah following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Shehbaz Sharif said the news of the senior Iranian leader’s death had deeply saddened the people of Pakistan, who stand in solidarity with Iran’s leadership and citizens during this difficult period.

While congratulating Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment, the prime minister expressed hope that his leadership would guide Iran towards peace, stability, dignity and prosperity in the years ahead.