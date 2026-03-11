42 Pakistanis including students return from Iran amid regional tensions

Summary Pakistanis continue returning from Iran through Gabd Remdan border as Middle East tensions escalate; nearly 1,000 people, including hundreds of students, have reached Pakistan in 10 days

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The repatriation of Pakistanis from Iran continued for the 10th consecutive day following the outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to district officials, 42 people, including 15 students, crossed the Gabd Remdan Border and returned to Pakistan today. The group also included five Iranian nationals, six pilgrims, and eight tourists.

Officials added that over the past 10 days, a total of 990 people, including 325 students, have returned to Pakistan via the Gabd Remdan border.

Amid rising tensions in Iran and the broader Middle East, citizens from several other countries are also returning to their homelands.