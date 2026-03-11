Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

42 Pakistanis including students return from Iran amid regional tensions

42 Pakistanis including students return from Iran amid regional tensions
Updated on

Summary Pakistanis continue returning from Iran through Gabd Remdan border as Middle East tensions escalate; nearly 1,000 people, including hundreds of students, have reached Pakistan in 10 days

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The repatriation of Pakistanis from Iran continued for the 10th consecutive day following the outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to district officials, 42 people, including 15 students, crossed the Gabd Remdan Border and returned to Pakistan today. The group also included five Iranian nationals, six pilgrims, and eight tourists.

Officials added that over the past 10 days, a total of 990 people, including 325 students, have returned to Pakistan via the Gabd Remdan border.

Amid rising tensions in Iran and the broader Middle East, citizens from several other countries are also returning to their homelands.

 

Browse Topics
Iran unrest Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions Pakistan

Related News

Foreign Office announces full support for Pakistan government austerity campaign
PM Shehbaz congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran Supreme Leader
CM Maryam announces CCD as Punjab's premier investigation agency
11 World Bank project workers recovered in Balochistan
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach