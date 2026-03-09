US extends visa appointment cancellations in Pakistan till March 13

US Embassy in Islamabad continues routine and emergency services, but all visa appointments from March 9-13 are canceled; Karachi and Lahore consulate services remain suspended

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The US Embassy in Islamabad has confirmed that it will continue providing routine and emergency services to US citizens in Pakistan.

However, all immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments scheduled between March 9 and March 13 have been canceled.

Applicants affected by the cancellations will receive instructions via email regarding how to reschedule their visa appointments.

Meanwhile, all consular services at the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore remain temporarily suspended.

