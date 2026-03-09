CM Maryam forms Economic Transformation Committee to boost industry

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz forms Economic Transformation Committee to boost growth, develop industry clusters, link local products to global markets, and promote sector-wise skill development

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has established the provincial Economic Transformation Committee to drive sector-wise development and boost the province’s economy.

The 11-member committee will be headed by Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, with the Finance Secretary serving as the committee secretary.

Sources said the committee will identify potential growth areas at the district level through economic mapping and prioritize sectors for establishing industry clusters.

It will also set actionable indicators and develop short- and long-term timelines for economic initiatives. Plans will be created in consultation with private-sector stakeholders to ensure feasibility and impact.

The committee will focus on skill development programs tailored to industry requirements and take steps to link locally produced value-added products to global value chains.

Additionally, it will work on creating a sustainable ecosystem to support economic growth.

Proposals include developing specialized industry hubs across Punjab: dairy products in Sahiwal, IT software in Lahore, garment and leather clusters, technical textiles and furniture in Faisalabad, surgical and sports goods in Gujranwala, and fans, rice exports, and appliances in Gujrat.

