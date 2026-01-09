Punjab education minister dismisses rumours of winter holiday extension

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has denied rumors of an extension to winter holidays, confirming schools and colleges will reopen on January 12, 2026, as scheduled.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Friday denied circulating rumors and news regarding the extension of winter holidays for schools and colleges in the province.

In a statement released on social media, the minister clarified that all schools and colleges will resume as per the previously announced schedule and will reopen on January 12, 2026, without any changes.

The education minister dismissed a viral notification circulating on social platforms as "fake," emphasizing that no such decision has been made by the Punjab Education Department regarding an extension of the holidays.

He assured the public that all educational institutions would operate according to the set timetable and there would be no delay or alterations.

Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat also urged parents, students, and teachers to refrain from believing the baseless rumors and to rely only on official communications from the Education Department for accurate information.

