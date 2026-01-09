Balochistan launches electric bike scheme with easy installments

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The 21st meeting of the Balochistan provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, approved several key initiatives aimed at public welfare, economic growth, and improved governance in the province.

The cabinet expressed gratitude to the prime minister for supporting new communication and education projects in Balochistan.

Provincial cabinet approves electric bike scheme to benefit students, working women, government employees, and the general public, offering 30% subsidies and easy installment plans. The program will operate through bank financing, with Chief Minister Bugti emphasizing that it will be accessible to all segments of society.

Addressing healthcare concerns, the cabinet noted that the provincial government spends around Rs6–7 billion annually on the treatment of roughly 250,000 government employees. To improve services, a comprehensive health insurance scheme for government staff was approved, alongside audits of advance medical payments and the Public Endowment Fund.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the expansion of the Enterprise Development Program to Gwadar, Kech, and Awaran, aiming to create economic opportunities for youth. Chief Minister Bugti stressed that good governance relies on merit-based appointments, reaffirming the government’s commitment to meritocracy and equitable resource distribution.

