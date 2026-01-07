Lahore private university suicide case: Phone records lead to new suspect

The incident involves a student who allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of a private university building.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police have expanded their investigation into the suicide attempt by a female student at a private university in Lahore by including a young man who was in contact with her on the phone prior to the incident.

According to investigative sources, further details of the student’s mobile call records have been obtained, based on which a young man has been formally included in the probe. Police officials said his detailed statement will be recorded to help move the investigation forward.

The incident involves a student who allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of a private university building earlier this week. She was rushed to Lahore’s General Hospital in critical condition, where she remains under treatment.

Sources said that once the student’s condition improves, her detailed statement will also be recorded. Meanwhile, the hospital has increased the number of members on the special medical board overseeing her treatment from four to seven.

Principal of General Hospital, Professor Farooq Afzal, said that senior doctors are continuously monitoring the student’s condition and ensuring she receives the best possible medical care. Hospital officials confirmed that the student sustained a head injury, fractures in parts of her spine, and a knee fracture, and her condition is still described as critical.

It is worth noting that this incident occurred at the same private university where another student, Muhammad Owais, reportedly died by suicide after jumping from a building nearly two weeks ago.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

