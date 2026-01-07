Gas leakage triggers two explosions in Rawalpindi, several injured

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Two separate explosions caused by gas leakage were reported in different areas of Rawalpindi on Wednesday, leaving several people injured.

According to initial reports, the first explosion occurred in the Ahmed Abad area on Dhamial Road, while the second took place in the Gulrez area. As a result of the blasts, four people sustained burn injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Rescue teams rushed to the sites immediately after the incidents were reported. Medical teams provided first aid to all the injured at the scene before transporting them to hospitals. Officials confirmed that the injured included two men and two women, all of whom suffered burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that in the Gulrez incident, gas had accumulated inside a house and the explosion occurred when an electric switch was turned on. In the second incident in the Ahmed Abad area on Dhamial Road, a gas leak inside a house led to an explosion when a fire was lit.

