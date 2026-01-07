Federal Board announces second annual HSSC results today

According to FBISE officials, students will be able to check their results through several official platforms.

(Web Desk) - The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, has announced Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and Part II results today (Wednesday) m at 11:00am.

According to FBISE officials, students will be able to check their results through several official platforms. Detailed mark sheets will be available on the board’s website by entering roll numbers, while an SMS service will also be activated for quick access. In addition, the complete result gazette will be published online and shared with educational institutions. Students have been advised to rely solely on official FBISE sources to avoid misinformation.

How to Check FBISE Results

• Online: Results will be available on the FBISE’s official website https://www.fbise.edu.pk/ where students can enter their roll number to view their detailed marks.

• SMS Service: Students can also check their result by sending their roll number via SMS to the FBISE’s designated result code. The board usually activates this service on result day for quick access.

• Result Gazette: A complete result gazette will be issued by the board, which can be downloaded online or accessed through educational institutions.

The second annual examinations are conducted for candidates who were unable to pass or appear in the main annual exams. These results are crucial for determining students’ eligibility for higher education, scholarships, and professional programmes.

The board has assured that the result compilation process has been carried out with full transparency and accuracy. Students are encouraged to promptly verify their results and begin planning their next academic steps accordingly.

