CM Maryam Nawaz invites DAMAC Group to invest in emerging tech sector

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally invited the globally renowned DAMAC Group to explore investment opportunities in Punjab.

The invitation was extended during a meeting between the chief minister and a high-level DAMAC Group delegation led by CEO Amira Hussain Sajwani and Managing Director Ali Hussain Sajwani. Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the delegation, who expressed their appreciation for the gracious reception.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to accelerate the process of tokenisation of government and commercial assets and discussed strategic investment opportunities across various sectors. A proposal for the pilot tokenisation of commercial assets in Nawaz Sharif IT City was also reviewed. The DAMAC Group delegation showed strong interest in investing in Punjab.

Expressing satisfaction over Punjab’s adoption of emerging technologies and digital assets, the chief minister said the province was being developed as Pakistan’s gateway for foreign direct investment in digital assets and advanced technologies.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that Punjab accounts for 65 per cent of Pakistan’s IT exports and is the country’s largest IT and digital economy. She noted that more than 25,000 IT graduates enter the market every year, strengthening the workforce, while cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala are rapidly emerging as vibrant technology hubs.

She added that the government aims to position Pakistan as a global centre for IT and digital innovation, stressing that this is the most suitable time for investment in Punjab, a province rich in opportunities for youth.

On the occasion, CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin briefed the delegation on the CBD Quaid District Master Plan, Serene Tower, five-star hospitality tower, hyper retail mall and other key projects. The briefing also highlighted vast tokenisation opportunities in CBD Punjab and RODA, noting that CBD Punjab and Nawaz Sharif IT City are playing a pivotal role in driving provincial economic growth.

