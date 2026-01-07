Punjab's daughters can change the province's destiny if they stand firm: CM Maryam Nawaz

The chief minister said she wants people to no longer have to walk to hospitals, but for hospitals to reach the people instead

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that if the daughters of Punjab stand firm, they can change the destiny of the province. She said that Punjab’s daughters are second to none, and if they work hard, they can achieve anything.

Addressing a passing-out ceremony of community health workers in Lahore, the chief minister said that the women of Punjab are courageous and capable of changing the province’s future through their abilities. She added that Punjab’s women can achieve whatever they desire through determination and hard work.

Maryam Nawaz said that the government will no longer wait for sick people to come to hospitals; instead, healthcare services will be taken directly to people’s homes. She said there will be no city, street, or neighbourhood left where government teams will not reach. She added that when 25,000 community health inspectors begin work in the field, diseases will disappear from Punjab. Field hospitals are already providing treatment by visiting villages, and the “Suthra Punjab” project has gained popularity worldwide.

She told the community health workers that their current salary is Rs50,000, and if they prove themselves through hard work, their salaries will be increased. “When you perform well, I will personally increase your salaries,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz further said that cardiology hospitals are being established across Punjab, adding that few could have imagined a cardiology hospital being built in Jhang. “One Maryam is standing before you today, and before me stand many Maryams,” she concluded.

