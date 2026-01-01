Election Commission warns lawmakers over asset declarations

Election Commission of Pakistan warns Senate, National Assembly, and provincial lawmakers of suspension if asset declarations are not submitted by January 15, 2026.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a strict warning to members of the National Assembly, provincial assemblies, and the Senate over the submission of asset and liability details, making it clear that failure to comply by the deadline will result in suspension of membership.

In a statement issued on January 1, 2026, the Election Commission said that under Section 137 of the Election Act 2017, all members of Parliament and the four provincial assemblies were legally required to submit details of their own assets and liabilities, as well as those of their spouses and dependent children, on Form B by December 31, 2025.

According to the ECP’s press release, several members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have so far failed to comply with this mandatory legal requirement. These members have been formally notified to submit their statements of assets and liabilities to the Election Commission during office hours by January 15, 2026.

The Election Commission has warned that if the required details are not submitted by the given date, the memberships of the defaulting lawmakers will be suspended on January 16, 2026, under Section 137(3) of the Election Act 2017.

The ECP further stated that the prescribed asset declaration forms can be downloaded from the official website of the Election Commission, enabling members to fulfill their legal obligation in a timely manner.