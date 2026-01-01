New Year: CJP reaffirms judiciary's commitment to accessible, timely justice

CJP Yahya Afridi affirmed the judiciary's commitment to upholding fundamental rights, delivering fair justice, and prioritizing citizen-centric reforms for a more accessible and responsive system.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has said that the judiciary remains firmly committed to safeguarding fundamental rights, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that justice is delivered fairly, impartially, and without delay.

In his New Year message, the Chief Justice extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan, members of the judiciary, the legal fraternity, and all those who look to the courts for justice and reassurance.

He said the Constitution entrusts the judiciary with a solemn responsibility to ensure that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done, adding that this duty gains deeper meaning when viewed through the experiences of ordinary citizens who approach the courts with hope, trust, and vulnerability.

Emphasizing a citizen-centric justice system, the Chief Justice said the year ahead calls for reflection, reform, and renewal of commitment to placing citizens at the centre of judicial processes. He stressed that justice must be accessible in practice rather than merely in principle, dignified in procedure, and responsive to the needs of women, children, marginalized segments of society, and people living in remote and underserved regions.

Outlining priorities for the coming year, he said the judiciary would pursue meaningful reforms aimed at improving access to justice, reducing delays, strengthening transparency, and responsibly leveraging technology to improve judicial efficiency.

He added that these efforts would focus on outcomes that matter most to the public, including timely decisions, understandable procedures, and courts that are approachable and humane.

Expressing confidence in the institution, the Chief Justice said that through collective resolve, professionalism, and integrity, the judiciary would continue to strengthen public trust and uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

He reaffirmed the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to serving every citizen with fairness, independence, and compassion, and expressed hope that the New Year would bring renewed confidence in the rule of law and a justice system that reaches every doorstep.