Another petition filed in LHC against Punjab Property Ownership Ordinance

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Another petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the Punjab Protection Ownership ordinance, raising objections over the legality of the new property law.

The petition was submitted by Abdullah Malik and Munir Ahmed through Advocate Azhar Siddique. The Punjab government, the chief secretary, and the secretary law have been named as respondents in the case.

The petition argues that granting administrative authorities powers in property-related cases under the new law is unlawful and unconstitutional. It maintains that transferring jurisdiction from civil courts to the administration violates constitutional principles and undermines the established judicial framework.

The petitioners have requested the court to declare the Punjab Protection Ownership Act and the ordinance null and void, along with all actions taken under their provisions. They also sought the reversal of all proceedings initiated under the new legal framework.

Additionally, the petition calls for an immediate suspension of the functioning of committees and tribunals constituted under the act and ordinance. The LHC is expected to take up the petition for hearing at a later date.

