Christmas vandalism: Pakistan raises concerns over persecution of minorities in India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya New) – Pakistan has slammed India over recent condemnable incidents of vandalism during Christmas, as well as state-sponsored campaigns targeting Muslims.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi stated this in response to media questions regarding persecution of minorities in India.

“The persecution of minorities in India is a matter of deep concern. Recent condemnable incidents of vandalism during Christmas, as well as state-sponsored campaigns targeting Muslims — including the demolition of their homes and repeated lynchings, notably the case of Muhammad Akhlaq, in which the state worked to shield the perpetrators from accountability — have deepened fear and alienation among Muslims,” the spokesperson said.

“The list of such victims is sadly long. The international community should take note of these developments and take appropriate steps to help protect the fundamental rights of vulnerable communities in India.”

