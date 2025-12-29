Woman dies due to doctors' negligence in Sargodha

According to sources in the Health Department, the acting Medical Superintendent (MS) and the Chief Officer Health have been suspended

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A young woman died at the Maryam Nawaz Hospital in Sargodha on Sunday due to alleged negligence of doctors, Dunya News reported.

According to rescue sources, the woman who became a victim of doctors’ negligence had given birth to a baby girl last week and was under treatment at the hospital. The heirs placed the body on Kot Momin Road and staged a protest, demanding action against those responsible.

According to sources in the Health Department, the acting Medical Superintendent (MS) and the Chief Officer Health have been suspended, and investigations will be initiated to determine the causes of the woman’s death.

