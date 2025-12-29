Dense fog forces closure of motorway sections across Punjab

The Motorway police have also informed that for assistance or guidance, motorists can contact the NHMP helpline at 130

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog again blanketed the plain areas of Punjab including Lahore on night between Sunday and Monday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin has been closed. Entry of heavy vehicles has been prohibited on Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Jaranwala and Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim. Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot has been closed for all kind of traffic.

According to the Motorway Police sources, safe travel times furing fog are from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway as visibility is from zero to 100 meters.

