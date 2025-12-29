Pakistan achieves key diplomatic milestones as Shehbaz, Dar make 71 foreign trips in 2025

In 2025, Pakistan saw a surge in global diplomatic activity with significant visits by President Zardari, PM Shehbaz (28 trips), and FM Ishaq Dar (43 trips), enhancing ties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The year 2025 emerged as a significant one for Pakistan in terms of international diplomacy, with the country receiving increased attention on the global stage.

During this year, President Asif Ali Zardari undertook five foreign visits, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made 28 trips, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar completed 43 visits abroad.

Pakistan gained significant diplomatic prominence, particularly in the Middle East peace process, with numerous countries showing interest in enhancing their diplomatic and business ties with Pakistan.

Key Diplomatic Events



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Visits: On May 26, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Iran, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan, accompanied by Field Marshal Asim Munir. These visits were aimed at thanking these nations for their support during the military tensions between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan-Saudi Defence Agreement: September 17 marked a major event with the signing of a historic defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Sharif received an honor guard upon arrival, including a salute and a guard of honor, symbolizing the strong bilateral relations.

White House Meeting: In September 2025, Prime Minister Sharif, along with the army chief, attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York. On September 26, they met with US President Donald Trump, a follow-up to President Trump’s invitation to Field Marshal Munir for a luncheon earlier in June. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

International Representation



In 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan at multiple major global forums. Prime Minister Sharif addressed the UN General Assembly’s 80th session, discussing international peace, Kashmir, and Palestine. He also attended the Arab Islamic Summit and participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, and the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar participated in various high-level meetings, including the UN sessions, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Summit, and the SCO Ministerial and Heads of State Sessions, highlighting Pakistan’s position on regional and global issues.

Afghanistan and Counter-Terrorism Efforts



In the fight against terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, Pakistan was involved in key trilateral negotiations hosted by China. On May 21, China facilitated the first of these talks between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan, aimed at addressing terrorism concerns. Additionally, a second round of talks took place in Kabul on August 20, where discussions centered around extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, although military tensions between the countries arose in October, complicating these efforts.

2025 also saw widespread international recognition of Pakistan’s position on combating terrorism, with endorsements from the United Nations, the Moscow Format, and regional conferences in Iran.

Prime Minister’s Global Outreach



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif focused much of his diplomatic efforts on economic cooperation, regional peace, and representing Pakistan on global forums. He visited several countries throughout the year, with key visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye.

Key Visits: The year started with Prime Minister Sharif attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February, followed by a trip to Saudi Arabia in March. In April, he visited Belarus and the UK, then traveled to Turkey in the same month. Later in the year, he attended the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Azerbaijan, the SCO Summit in China, and the UN General Assembly in New York.

Ishaq Dar’s Diplomatic Engagements



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s travels were predominantly focused on diplomatic relations, participating in various international forums such as the OIC, SCO, and others. His visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE, China, and Afghanistan were pivotal in strengthening Pakistan’s regional and global diplomatic efforts.

International Leaders Visit Pakistan



In 2025, Pakistan hosted numerous foreign dignitaries, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Ibrahim. Other significant visits included Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Jordan's King Abdullah II. The year concluded with visits from Indonesian President Abubakar Biyanto and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, both focusing on discussions related to trade, security, and economic cooperation.

