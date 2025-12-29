Shaheen Chowk Underpass to be opened for traffic by Dec 31, says Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Shaheen Chowk Underpass, directing its opening by December 31. He reviewed finishing work and instructed more landscaping to improve the area’s appearance.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Shaheen Chowk Underpass early Monday and directed that it be opened for traffic by December 31.

During his visit, the minister inspected the finishing work on the site, observing the ongoing carpeting work on the underpass.

He also reviewed the landscaping and horticulture work around the project, instructing the relevant authorities to plant more trees in the vicinity to make the area more aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that the underpass must be opened for traffic by the set deadline, highlighting that its completion will permanently resolve the long-standing traffic issues at Shaheen Chowk.

This will significantly ease traffic flow and reduce congestion for the commuters.

During the visit, CDA Chairman provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress, including updates on the work pace and the completion stages of the underpass.

