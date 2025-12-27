PDMA forecasts rain, snowfall across Balochistan districts

PDMA has forecast rain and snowfall in 29 Balochistan districts from December 29 to January 1, advising citizens and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast rain and snowfall over mountainous areas in 29 districts of Balochistan from the night of December 29 to January 1.

According to the PDMA report, rainfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin and Qila Abdullah during this period. The report further stated that rain is also likely in Qila Saifullah, Noshki, Chagai, Harnai, Barkhan, Sibi and Loralai.

Rainfall has also been forecast for Musa Khel, Dukki, Gwadar, Hub, Lasbela, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Kachhi and Washuk. Similarly, Kharan, Surab, Zhob and Sherani are also likely to receive rain during this period.

Authorities have advised passengers and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. The PDMA further urged residents of coastal areas to remain in safe locations during rain and windstorms.