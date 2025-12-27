CJP Afridi calls for citizen-centric measures to bridge regional justice gaps

Yahya Afridi stressed the need for targeted, citizen-centric interventions to bridge regional disparities in access to justice

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi chaired a high-level meeting in Peshawar to review and accelerate initiatives aimed at strengthening judicial infrastructure and improving public facilitation in underserved and remote districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing serious concern over inadequate judicial infrastructure in far-flung areas, the chief justice stressed the need for targeted, citizen-centric interventions to bridge regional disparities in access to justice.

He underscored that future judicial facilities must go beyond traditional courtrooms and include modern facilitation centres, with particular emphasis on gender-responsive and women-friendly infrastructure.