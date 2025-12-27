Govt delegation leaves for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

The delegation includes Prime Minister's Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Members of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A high-level government delegation will attend the martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on Saturday.

The delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The delegation includes Prime Minister's Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Members of the National Assembly.

The delegation is participating in the anniversary ceremony on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will also meet the central leadership of the Pakistan Peoples' Party.

Paying homage to Benazir Bhutto, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said today the nation is observing the death anniversary of Pakistan's great daughter.

He said she played a significant role in empowering women and took valuable steps for the protection of minorities' rights.

The speaker said Benazir Bhutto worked tirelessly to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, and democratic state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, saying she made an unparalleled struggle for democracy, public rights, and the stability of Pakistan.

In a statement, the prime minister said that the nation was commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan’s great daughter, Benazir Bhutto, whose sacrifices and political struggle strengthened democratic values in the country.

He noted that Benazir Bhutto promoted tolerance, harmony, and reconciliation in democratic politics, setting a positive example for future generations.