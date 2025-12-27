LHC orders indiscriminate crackdown on smoky vehicles to tackle smog in Punjab

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - The Lahore High Court has issued a written order on petitions filed for the mitigation of smog, directing the Environment Protection Department to take indiscriminate action against vehicles contributing to smog.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court issued the written order of the previous hearing.

In its order, the court directed that action should also be taken against government vehicles, including those of the police and educational institutions.

The court further instructed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take action against citizens in housing societies who fail to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) at ongoing construction sites.

The court ordered the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to submit reports on the restoration of parks and the replantation of trees at the next hearing.

It observed that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had submitted a report regarding Nasir Bagh.

According to the order, the LDA has constituted a three-member committee for the Nasir Bagh project.

The committee will consult stakeholders and present its recommendations on the project.

The court directed the committee to submit a detailed report on the protection of Nasir Bagh at the next hearing.

The court sought compliance reports from relevant government departments and adjourned the proceedings until the first week of January.