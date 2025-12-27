One killed, nine injured in car-truck collision in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A horrible traffic accident on Ashiana Road near the Kamahan Interchange claimed one life while nine people sustained injuries.

According to details, a car and a truck were involved in a severe collision in Lahore, prompting rescue teams to rush to the scene.

Rescue 1122 officials said three critically injured victims were immediately shifted to a hospital, while six others were provided first aid on the spot.

Rescue sources added that relief operations were completed in a timely manner, while police have initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Earlier, one person was killed and three other sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Bahawalnagar.

The accident occurred in Chak/47 Fateh near Bahawalnagar where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, as a result one person died on the spot and three other were wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.