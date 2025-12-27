Islamabad restricts heavy traffic entry from Dec 27 to 31

Islamabad Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on heavy traffic entry from Dec 27-31, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm daily, and until midnight on Dec 31, to ensure smooth traffic amid development work.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have announced restrictions on the entry of heavy traffic into the federal capital from December 27 to December 31 to ensure smooth traffic flow during ongoing development works and New Year activities.

An ITP spokesperson told APP on Saturday that from December 27 to December 30, all kinds of heavy traffic will be barred from entering Islamabad daily between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

He said that on December 31, heavy traffic will remain restricted from 3:00 pm till 12:00 midnight.

The spokesperson said the measure has been taken in view of road development work in the city and the expected increase in traffic movement ahead of the New Year.

He added that Islamabad Traffic Police officers will remain deployed on roads to facilitate citizens and ensure smooth traffic flow during the restriction period.