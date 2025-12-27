Four India-sponsored terrorists eliminated in Panjgur operation

Security forces have neutralised four Indian-sponsored militants in Balochistan’s Panjgur area during intelligence-led operation.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have conducted a precision intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, targeting the presence of Khwarij affiliated with the India-backed Fitna al Khwarij network.

During the operation, security forces engaged the militants at the reported location, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday. Following an intense exchange of fire, four Indian-sponsored Khwarij were neutralised. The operation also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the militants, who were actively involved in a range of terrorist activities across the region.

Authorities continue to conduct sanitisation operations in Panjgur to eliminate any remaining militants linked to the group. The mission forms part of the broader counter-terrorism campaign, “Azm e Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

Security forces, alongside law enforcement agencies, say they remain committed to combating foreign-sponsored terrorism and ensuring stability in the country.