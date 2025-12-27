Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to challenge Toshakhana-II verdict in Islamabad High Court

Two separate appeals, through Barrister Salman Safdar, will be filed in the Islamabad High Court, seeking the annulment of the Toshakhana-II verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will challenge the verdicts of Toshakhana-II case in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

They have drafted the appeals that would be filed by a team of lawyers in IHC on Monday.

According to the appeals, the trial court relied on the statement of Inamullah Shah, who had already been dismissed, arguing that basing a verdict on the testimony of a dismissed witness is legally untenable.

The court also relied on the statement of an approver, which the appellants contend is contrary to law.

The petitioners maintain that the prosecution failed to establish the case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The appeals further state that multiple punishments cannot be awarded for the same offence and that the Special Central Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

It is also argued that Sohaib Abbasi was unlawfully made an approver.

The appellants assert that the Bulgari set was lawfully retained by the former ruling couple in accordance with Toshakhana rules.

They contend that the case was registered without proper investigation and is driven by political victimization.