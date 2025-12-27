Punjab Boards announce Inter Part-II supplementary results 2025

Thousands of students who appeared in the FA, FSc, ICS, and I.Com Part-II second annual examinations earlier this year.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across Punjab have announced the Intermediate Part-II (Class 12) second annual examination results 2025 on Saturday, December 27.

Thousands of students who appeared in the FA, FSc, ICS, and I.Com Part-II second annual examinations earlier this year have been eagerly awaiting the results, as these marks play a crucial role in determining their future academic and career pathways.

The Class 12 results represent a major academic milestone for students and are essential for university admissions, scholarships, and professional programs.

How to Check Inter Part-II Results 2025

Online via Official Websites

Students can check their results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards:

BISE Lahore

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Multan

BISE DG Khan

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Sargodha

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sahiwal

Check Results via SMS

Students can also receive their results by sending their roll number to the SMS code of their respective board:

BISE Lahore: 800291

BISE Gujranwala: 800299

BISE Rawalpindi: 800296

BISE Multan: 800293

BISE Sahiwal: 800292

BISE Faisalabad: 800240

BISE Sargodha: 800290

BISE DG Khan: 800295

BISE Bahawalpur: 800298

Result Gazette

The boards have also issued the official result gazette on the announcement day. Students can download the gazette from their board’s website or consult a printed copy to check results, especially if they do not remember their roll number.

Students are advised to use official sources only to avoid misinformation.