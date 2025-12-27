In-focus

Punjab Boards announce Inter Part-II supplementary results 2025

Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across Punjab have announced the Intermediate Part-II (Class 12) second annual examination results 2025 on Saturday, December 27.

Thousands of students who appeared in the FA, FSc, ICS, and I.Com Part-II second annual examinations earlier this year have been eagerly awaiting the results, as these marks play a crucial role in determining their future academic and career pathways.

The Class 12 results represent a major academic milestone for students and are essential for university admissions, scholarships, and professional programs.

How to Check Inter Part-II Results 2025

Online via Official Websites
Students can check their results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards:

  • BISE Lahore
  • BISE Faisalabad
  • BISE Gujranwala
  • BISE Multan
  • BISE DG Khan
  • BISE Rawalpindi
  • BISE Sargodha
  • BISE Bahawalpur
  • BISE Sahiwal

Check Results via SMS

Students can also receive their results by sending their roll number to the SMS code of their respective board:

  • BISE Lahore: 800291
  • BISE Gujranwala: 800299
  • BISE Rawalpindi: 800296
  • BISE Multan: 800293
  • BISE Sahiwal: 800292
  • BISE Faisalabad: 800240
  • BISE Sargodha: 800290
  • BISE DG Khan: 800295
  • BISE Bahawalpur: 800298

Result Gazette

The boards have also issued the official result gazette on the announcement day. Students can download the gazette from their board’s website or consult a printed copy to check results, especially if they do not remember their roll number.

Students are advised to use official sources only to avoid misinformation.

 

