Punjab Boards announce Inter Part-II supplementary results 2025
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) - All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across Punjab have announced the Intermediate Part-II (Class 12) second annual examination results 2025 on Saturday, December 27.
Thousands of students who appeared in the FA, FSc, ICS, and I.Com Part-II second annual examinations earlier this year have been eagerly awaiting the results, as these marks play a crucial role in determining their future academic and career pathways.
The Class 12 results represent a major academic milestone for students and are essential for university admissions, scholarships, and professional programs.
How to Check Inter Part-II Results 2025
Online via Official Websites
Students can check their results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards:
- BISE Lahore
- BISE Faisalabad
- BISE Gujranwala
- BISE Multan
- BISE DG Khan
- BISE Rawalpindi
- BISE Sargodha
- BISE Bahawalpur
- BISE Sahiwal
Check Results via SMS
Students can also receive their results by sending their roll number to the SMS code of their respective board:
- BISE Lahore: 800291
- BISE Gujranwala: 800299
- BISE Rawalpindi: 800296
- BISE Multan: 800293
- BISE Sahiwal: 800292
- BISE Faisalabad: 800240
- BISE Sargodha: 800290
- BISE DG Khan: 800295
- BISE Bahawalpur: 800298
Result Gazette
The boards have also issued the official result gazette on the announcement day. Students can download the gazette from their board’s website or consult a printed copy to check results, especially if they do not remember their roll number.
Students are advised to use official sources only to avoid misinformation.