Pakistan Naval Academy hosts passing out parade of 124th Midshipmen and 32nd SSC Course

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The passing out parade of the 124th Midshipmen and 32nd Short Service Commission Course was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday with traditional zeal and military decorum.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, was the chief guest on the occasion. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf welcomed the distinguished guest upon his arrival.

During the parade, cadets presented a salute to the Chief of the Naval Staff, while the chief guest inspected the parade. Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali later awarded medals and trophies to cadets who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training.

Officer Cadet Umar Mukhtar from Pakistan was awarded the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal, while Officer Cadet Al-Dhahabi Fahad Hissam Fareed from Iraq also received the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal. Midshipman Shahab Ahmed was presented with the Academy Dirk, while Midshipman Muhammad Uzair Abbas was awarded the Honorary Sword for overall best performance.

Addressing the ceremony, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Zia-ur-Rehman said that the academy was a source of pride and had been producing highly professional naval officers for years.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali thanked the Pakistan Navy chief for the invitation and said that Bahrain and Pakistan shared strong bonds of brotherhood. He noted that he himself was a graduate of the Pakistan Naval Academy and highlighted the vast opportunities available to cadets.

He urged the graduating cadets to utilize their skills and training to serve their countries with dedication, adding that Bahrain attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan. The Bahraini naval commander also praised the Pakistan Naval Academy for providing excellent professional training, stating that its role in training cadets from friendly countries was a matter of pride.