Contempt petition filed against CM Maryam, Azma Bukhari over property law remarks

A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and Azma Bukhari for contempt of court over their comments on the Punjab Property Ownership Act ruling.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Information Minister Azma Bukhari for contempt of court.

The petition was submitted by a citizen, Munir Ahmed, through lawyer Azhar Siddique.

The petitioner claimed that statements made by the chief minister Maryam Nawaz and Azma Bukhari regarding the ruling on the Punjab Property Ownership Act amounted to contempt of court.

It argued that their critical remarks on the suspension of the property law have damaged the judiciary's reputation.

The petition further contends that labeling the judicial ruling in favor of the land mafia is a serious accusation and giving the court's order a political spin is an illegal act.

The petitioner asserted that such statements by senior officials could influence the judicial process and requests the court to issue a show-cause notice to both Maryam Nawaz and Azma Bukhari for contempt of court.

