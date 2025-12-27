PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on death anniversary

The prime minister stated that Benazir Bhutto played a vital role in empowering women and safeguarding the rights of minorities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, saying she made an unparalleled struggle for democracy, public rights, and the stability of Pakistan.

In a statement, the prime minister said that the nation was commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan’s great daughter, Benazir Bhutto, whose sacrifices and political struggle strengthened democratic values in the country. He noted that Benazir Bhutto promoted tolerance, harmony, and reconciliation in democratic politics, setting a positive example for future generations.

PM said that Benazir Bhutto’s services for the country and the nation would always be remembered. He added that her political legacy was marked by a strong sense of patriotism and commitment to democratic ideals.

The prime minister further stated that Benazir Bhutto played a vital role in empowering women, safeguarding the rights of minorities, and working towards making Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, and democratic state. Her sacrifices and contributions, he said, continue to serve as a guiding light for the nation.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the prime minister said that on this day the nation renews its resolve to carry forward the journey of tolerance, patience, rule of law, and public welfare for which Benazir Bhutto laid down her life.

He also offered prayers for the elevation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s ranks in the hereafter and extended condolences to her family and admirers, praying that Allah Almighty grants them patience and strength.

