BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part-II second annual results 2025 announced today

Students from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, and Talagang appeared in the supplementary examinations conducted by the Rawalpindi Board earlier this year.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Intermediate Part-II (Class 12) second annual examination results 2025 announced today, December 27, 2025.

Students from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, and Talagang appeared in the supplementary examinations conducted by the Rawalpindi Board earlier this year.

The Inter Part-II second annual results are considered highly important as they determine students’ eligibility for higher education, including admissions to universities, professional colleges, and scholarship opportunities, while also shaping future career prospects.

How to Check BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part-II Results 2025

Students can access their results through the following methods:

Online via Official Website

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official BISE Rawalpindi website:

www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk

Via SMS

Students facing internet issues can obtain their results by sending their roll number to 800296 via SMS.

Result Gazette

The official result gazette (PDF) will be uploaded on the Rawalpindi Board’s website. Printed copies of the gazette will also be available for purchase from the board office.

