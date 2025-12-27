Italy allocates 10,500 job quota for Pakistani workers

Italy has become the first European country to formally allocate a dedicated employment quota for Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in bilateral labour cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Italy has allocated a total of 10,500 job opportunities for Pakistani workers, opening new avenues for legal employment in Europe.

According to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Italy has granted Pakistan an employment quota for the next three years. Under this quota 3,500 Pakistani workers will be employed annually on both seasonal and non-seasonal bases. The annual allocation includes 1,500 seasonal and 2,000 non-seasonal jobs.

According to details Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain had made a special request to the Italian authorities for the allocation of employment quotas, which was subsequently approved. Under this initiative, Pakistani workers will be offered jobs in key sectors including shipbreaking, hospitality, healthcare, and agriculture, allowing skilled and semi-skilled workers to secure lawful employment in Italy.

The minister added that the government remains committed to providing respectable overseas employment opportunities, noting that overseas Pakistanis play a vital role as economic contributors and ambassadors of the country. He expressed optimism that other European nations would also follow Italy’s example.

Sources revealed that the opportunities will be available for welders, technicians, chefs, waiters, housekeeping staff, nurses, medical technicians, and agricultural workers.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the second meeting of the Pakistan–Italy Joint Working Group will be held in Islamabad in February 2026 to further strengthen labour cooperation between the two countries.

