LHC seeks further arguments on petitions challenging Local Government Act 2025

The hearing on the petitions was conducted by LHC judge Justice Sultan Tanveer

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing on petitions filed against the Local Government Act 2025 after seeking further arguments from all parties.

The hearing on the petitions was conducted by LHC judge Justice Sultan Tanveer. During the proceedings on petitions filed by PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, and others, the Advocate General’s Office submitted its reply to a special notice issued by the court.

Assistant Advocate General Barrister Saad Ghazi argued that the Local Government Act 2025 does not contain any restriction that would prevent candidates from contesting elections on party tickets.

During the hearing, Justice Sultan Tanveer remarked that the floor of the assembly holds great importance and that no institution should be targeted from there.

He said the time has come for all institutions to respect one another, adding, “We will respect you, you respect us. Pakistan has to move forward, and institutions must learn that mutual respect is essential.”

The court clarified that legislation falls within the authority of parliament and that the court will decide the matter strictly within the constitutional framework. It also expressed its desire to conclude the case before the local government elections.

Earlier, lawyers for the petitioners argued that several provisions of the Local Government Act 2025 are in conflict with the Constitution and urged the court to declare the law null and void.

Subsequently, the LHC directed the petitioners’ lawyers to present further arguments and adjourned the hearing.

