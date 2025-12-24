UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Pakistan this week

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Pakistan on December 26. He will meet with PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss bilateral ties and mutual areas of interest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to arrive in Pakistan on an official visit on December 26 (Friday).

Sources said the UAE president will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials during his visit.

Pakistan and UAE bilateral ties and other mutual matters of interests will be discussed in the meetings.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif was called on by Ambassador of the UAE Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi in Islamabad.

The premier expressed Pakistan's strong and abiding commitment to further strengthening its relations with the UAE.

He also acknowledged the UAE's consistent support for Pakistan in times of need, including humanitarian assistance and developmental projects.

Expressing his satisfaction at the volume of bilateral trade between the two sides, the Prime Minister further highlighted the need for both sides to focus on enhancing economic ties, trade, investment opportunities, and collaboration in areas such as energy, minerals, IT, railways and aviation.

The UAE's ambassador expressed his country's firm resolve and keen interest to deepen partnership with Pakistan across all spheres. He assured the Prime Minister that he would work hard to explore new avenues for cooperation that would benefit both nations.

