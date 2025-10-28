KP CM Sohail Afridi finalises plan for small cabinet after party meeting

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi chaired a PTI parliamentary meeting in Peshawar, deciding to form a small Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, with final names expected by tomorrow.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A small-sized cabinet will be formed for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with an official announcement expected by tomorrow as decided at a parliamentary party meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the provincial assembly. The participants discussed key decisions regarding the reorganisation of the provincial cabinet.

According to reliable sources, it was decided in the meeting that a small-sized cabinet will be formed for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources further added that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi took all members into confidence regarding the decision. However, the final selection of cabinet members will be made at the chief minister’s discretion.