KP CM Sohail Afridi vows to end 'two systems in one state' culture

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said on Tuesday that his government is determined to end the culture of “one state, two constitutions.”

Addressing a joining ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, CM Afridi said their struggle is for true freedom and the supremacy of law, in which the lawyers’ community plays a central role. He announced that grants worth Rs 420 million have been approved for the province’s bar associations and will be released within a few days.

He emphasised that the Constitution and the law should not become a spider’s web in which the weak are trapped while the powerful escape. “The Constitution and law are equal for everyone,” he asserted, adding that even the powerful and those committing injustices will be brought before the court of justice.

CM Afridi further said that court orders allowing his meeting with the founding chairman of PTI were thrown into the dustbin. “Our struggle is for an independent judiciary, supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law, and freedom of the media,” he concluded.