Pakistan rubbishes Indian claims of CIA-Mossad meetings on Gaza troops deal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday categorically denied reports by Indian media alleging that Pakistani officials held secret meetings with the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad to discuss sending troops to Gaza as part of a peacekeeping mission.

Indian outlets Firstpost and CNN-News 18 claimed that Pakistan was preparing to deploy up to 20,000 soldiers to Gaza following alleged meetings between Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and senior CIA and Mossad officials. The reports further claimed that the mission would involve neutralising remaining Hamas elements, stabilising the enclave, and providing a “security umbrella” under Western supervision.

Indian propaganda

According to the Indian reports, Pakistan was promised economic incentives in exchange for participation, including World Bank leniency and deferred loan repayments routed through Gulf intermediaries.

Rejecting the claims as “completely fabricated”, the information ministry said: “No such meetings, understandings, or deals ever took place between Pakistan’s leadership, CIA, or Mossad.”

It emphasised that Pakistan does not recognise Israel, has no diplomatic or military engagement with it, and maintains a clear stance in support of Palestinian self-determination. The ministry also noted that neither the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), nor any credible domestic or international source had verified any plan to deploy Pakistani troops to Gaza.

“The story is a manufactured propaganda piece designed to misrepresent Pakistan’s foreign policy and tarnish its image among Muslim nations,” it added, accusing CNN-News 18 of having “a history of anti-Pakistan disinformation”.

Gaza peace force

The allegations came amid discussions on forming an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) – a central element of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement aimed at maintaining ceasefire and assisting post-war reconstruction. The ISF is expected to comprise troops mainly from Muslim-majority countries, including potential contributors such as Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

Officials in Islamabad confirmed that deliberations on the Gaza situation were indeed under way within the government and military circles but stressed that no decision had been taken.

Pakistan is one of the world’s leading contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, having deployed over 200,000 personnel to more than 40 operations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Officials argue that this experience gives Pakistani forces both credibility and capability in managing volatile post-conflict environments.

Sources close to the matter said that Islamabad’s potential participation in a Gaza mission, if approved multilaterally, would align with its longstanding commitment to international peacekeeping and support for Palestine. Some within government circles also see a possible diplomatic opportunity in strengthening ties with Washington, particularly as US-Pakistan relations continue to improve.

However, officials warned that any such move would need to account for domestic sensitivities. Public opinion in Pakistan remains deeply sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, and any perception of alignment with Israel or Western interests could provoke criticism.

Troops deployment in Gaza

The Trump administration, which brokered the Gaza peace accord alongside Egypt and Qatar, has ruled out deploying US troops to the region but continues to lobby for participation from Muslim-majority nations. Israel, meanwhile, has said it will decide which foreign forces are permitted to operate within Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar recently reiterated that Israel “has not surrendered its right to self-defence” under the agreement, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Tel Aviv would retain control over which states join the stabilisation mission.

Amid this complex diplomatic landscape, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said in a television interview that, personally, he believed “if the Pakistani military got the opportunity to establish peace in Gaza, then I don’t think there can be a better thing than this to save Palestinians”. He added, however, that he was unaware of any formal proposal or deal.

For now, Islamabad stands firm in rejecting the Indian media’s claims of CIA–Mossad meetings or troop deployment plans, maintaining that Pakistan’s support for Palestine remains unchanged and uncompromised.